Watch: Enormous black bears brawl on Tennessee road

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday shared footage of a ferocious brawl between two large black bears that included an impressive takedown by the apparent victor.

The footage, captured this week from the safety of a garage near Ely’s Mill in Gatlinburg, shows what appears to be the slightly larger bear dominating the battle after a swift and violent takedown.

The battle, which showcases the remarkable power and agility possessed by black bears, ends with the vanquished bruin running off at 36 seconds.

Ely’s Mill stated on Facebook that the footage was captured by guests Billie Jo and Micah Campbell.

The top comment beneath the post: “Wow, and to think some people think it is okay to get out of their vehicles and approach them. They toss each other around like it is nothing. Can you imagine what they could do to a person?”

It’s not entirely clear why the bears were fighting, but the TWRA stated on Facebook:

“While it’s a little bit early for bears to engage in battle for dominance during breeding season, we believe it may have been a dispute over a food source considering the size of both animals.”

–Image courtesy of Ely’s Mill