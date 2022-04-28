ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Charlie Blackmon's deal with MaximBet is the first sportsbook endorsement for an MLB player

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJ823_0fNBWz4B00

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has partnered with MaximBet to become the first active Major League Baseball player to sign as a sportsbook ambassador.

According to ESPN, his role with the online sportsbook will include appearances in marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content, and at fan events. MLB policy doesn’t allow for Blackmon to promote betting on baseball, but there’s no rule against his ability to endorse the company in general.

Prior to the league’s new collective bargaining agreement this offseason, marketing and sponsorship deals with sportsbooks were limited to the league and teams. Blackmon is the first player to capitalize on the latest CBA, which allows for players to get those deals.

MaximBet is a newer sportsbook that only operates in Colorado, where Blackmon has starred his entire 12-year career, including four All-Stars selections.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Cardinals' Arenado, Cabrera suspended for roles in brawl with Mets

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and reliever Genesis Cabrera have been suspended for their roles in Wednesday's brawl with the New York Mets, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Arenado, who escalated the incident after a high-and-inside pitch from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez, received a two-game ban, while Cabrera...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Reimbursed Minor League Clubhouse Dues

As the MLB lockout extended into the middle of February, Spring Training began with only Minor League players who weren’t on a 40-man roster permitted to report to camp. It was a unique experience for several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, who essentially had all of Camelback Ranch to themselves and more one-on-one time with coaches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets to meet with MLB executive Friday to discuss HBPs

Entering Thursday's action, New York Mets batters had been hit by a pitch an MLB-high 19 times. The next-closest group in team HBPs is the Baltimore Orioles at 13. After days of airing out their frustration with the discrepancy and perceived targeting of their hitters, the Mets may finally see the league take some steps to address their concerns. At the very least, the club will be meeting with MLB brass on Friday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0. New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's a look at every Patriots selection from the 2022 NFL draft

The New England Patriots kicked of the NFL draft by taking players at two positions that everyone expected Bill Belichick to address: guard and receiver. New England had a major need at guard after losing Shaq Mason (trade) and Ted Karras (free agency). The Patriots are also facing an uncertain future at receiver in 2023 when the depth chart looks thin. But Belichick’s picks at those positions surprised, with the Patriots coach and general manager appearing to reach for Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange and Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics odds, tips and betting trends

The Oakland Athletics (10-11) will host the Cleveland Guardians (9-12), in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. The Guardians are favored (-123 moneyline odds to win) when they take on the Athletics (+103). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Cleveland Guardians looking to Triston McKenzie (0-2), and James Kaprielian answering the bell for the Oakland Athletics.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsbook#Baseball Player#Major League Baseball#Espn#Cba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox odds, tips and betting trends

The Angels (-114 on the moneyline) square off against the White Sox (-106) in a projected tight contest. The Angels will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-1) against the White Sox and Dallas Keuchel (1-2). These squads play again after the White Sox’s 4-0 victory over the Angels yesterday. Vince Velasquez (5.2 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 6 K) registered the win for the White Sox. Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI to lead the team on offense. Jose Suarez (4 IP, 4 R, 8 H, 4 K) took the loss on the mound for the Angels.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

103K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy