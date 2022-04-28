ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs. Manchester United, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Chelsea will welcome Manchester United to Old Trafford on Thursday afternoon in Premier League action. Chelsea is coming off a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday as they look towards a top-four finish while Manchester United will look to rebound after falling 3-1 to Arsenal over this past weekend.

As always, we have a great day of Premier League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

  • When: Thursday, April 28
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network (4K), NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Manchester United (+220) vs. Chelsea (+115)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

