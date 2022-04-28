Chelsea vs. Manchester United, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Chelsea will welcome Manchester United to Old Trafford on Thursday afternoon in Premier League action. Chelsea is coming off a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday as they look towards a top-four finish while Manchester United will look to rebound after falling 3-1 to Arsenal over this past weekend.
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
- When: Thursday, April 28
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network (4K), NBC Universo
Premier League Starting Lineups
Manchester United possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
Chelsea possible starting lineup:
Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz
Premier League Odds and betting lines
Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Manchester United (+220) vs. Chelsea (+115)
