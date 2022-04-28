ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

The Cowboys might be smart to trade all the way out of the first round of the draft

By Tom Ryle
Blogging The Boys
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Day 1 of the NFL Draft. We are focused on what the Dallas Cowboys will do with the 24th overall selection. While most of the discussion is on who they will take at that spot, there is also a lot of talk about whether they might choose to trade back....

www.bloggingtheboys.com

The Detroit Free Press

NFL draft 2022 tracker: All the draft picks from Round 1

Looking for 2022 NFL draft TV channel and updates, we've got you covered Thursday evening with news and analysis from the league's top reporters and media accounts. Jacksonville for the second straight year has the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars took quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021. They took Travon Walker, Georgia defensive end,...
DETROIT, MI
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft: BTB staff predicts Dallas’ nine draft picks

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. Analysis: This is more of a mock of how I hope the Cowboys draft rather than how I expect them to. The increasing popularity of Zion Johnson makes it less likely that he reaches 24, but with Kenyon Green similarly talented, he shouldn’t be on the board past Dallas’ pick. In the second round, they dip right back into the offensive lineman pool to take their favorite offensive tackle, allowing him to develop until he can replace Terence Steele or fill in if Tyron Smith gets injured. Across the next two rounds, they address holes on the defense with players that might slip in the draft because of technique or combine concerns, but both Asamoah and Farrell were incredibly productive in college. From there, they look to fill what might become future needs such as HB and TE, while adding a WR with upside like Thornton. They finish out the draft by taking another shot on a late-round flyer at LB, and snagging a kicker they like with their final pick.
ARLINGTON, TX
PIX11

NFL Draft 2022: Jets and Giants first-round picks

LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants. The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven. […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants select Cordale Flott with 81st pick in 2022 NFL draft

There were questions about whether LSU would see any of its players selected during Friday’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, but the team has now had two players selected. The latest was cornerback Cordale Flott, who was picked by the New York Giants with the 81st overall pick in the third round. Flott declared for the draft following his junior season after starting 21 of the 35 games he appeared in during his three years in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Browns Draft Options After The First Round

The Cleveland Browns enter days two and three of the NFL Draft with some pretty clear needs that need to be addressed. At this moment in time, they are still interested in bringing back Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney, but they must operate if their returns are not on the table. This puts the defensive line and wide receiver at the forefront of team needs.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history. If a prospect is considered...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 90-man roster and depth chart projection after 2022 draft

The curtain has closed on the 2022 NFL draft, at least for the Cowboys. Dallas stood pat and took all nine of their aloted picks, including six on Day 3. There’s still some work to be done as the club will sign a slew of undrafted free agents to compete, but now that the first few waves of free agency and the seven rounds are completed, it’s time to spin forward to the offseason work.
DALLAS, TX

