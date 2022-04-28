ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers blaming pressure from Klutch Sports agency for Russell Westbrook trade?

 2 days ago
Upon the urging of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the franchise traded its championship depth for Russell Westbrook, yet the three stars still ended up with an extended vacation. After the season concluded, Davis said he would meet with James to “reevaluate in the offseason. Upstairs, me and him, talking about the season and what we’d like to see next season.” Ideally, their suggestions to the Lakers’ front office will be better than acquiring Westbrook. But James certainly has a strong influence on the Lakers’ decision-making. Multiple sources indicate the team’s front office is internally blaming pressure from Klutch Sports Group (representing both James and Davis) for Westbrook.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

The nine-time All-NBA player removed any post with him in a Lakers jersey. The only thing with Russ depicted in purple and gold that remains is his profile picture. It’s a very intentional move. When you have 19.4M followers, people are going to notice when you delete a slew of photos. Especially the ones of you playing for the team you’re currently under contract with. -via Sports Illustrated / April 27, 2022

The million-dollar question: Will the Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook this offseason? — @ShowTime_32 The million-dollar answer: Yes. -via The Athletic / April 22, 2022

Russ liked this comment on his IG post -via Twitter / April 22, 2022

