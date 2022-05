The Boston Celtics entered the playoffs as the hottest team in the league behind their destructor defense. They squared up against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets in what most experts saw as a series that would go at least six games, if not the full distance. Things weren’t that difficult. The Celtics dispatched the Nets 4-0 in the first round of the Eastern Conference.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO