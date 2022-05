One thing I absolutely love about baking is the leftovers. The idea that taking just a few hours out of my day to prepare a delicious treat that can provide me with a week’s worth of sugary delights is just oh-so-sweet. Truthfully, if I had it my way, every day would be cake day, and I would trust no one more than the domestic queen of the kitchen, Martha Stewart, to provide me with the best recipes.

