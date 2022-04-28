KTVU fills seat vacated by disgraced former anchor Frank Somerville

KTVU has replaced disgraced former anchor Frank Somerville with Mike Mibach, who's been with the station for 17 years.

Starting Monday, Mibach will serve as the station's weeknight 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. anchor, alongside Julie Haener, according to a news release the station provided to KCBS Radio on Thursday.

"Mike is a dedicated storyteller who cares deeply about the community and our role as journalists in the Bay Area," said KTVU Vice President and News Director, Amber Eikel in the announcement. "I'm proud to have him on our team and look forward to him representing our work and values on 'The 10 o'clock News.'"

The anchor position was formerly held by Frank Somerville, who was arrested in December for driving under the influence , as previously reported by KCBS Radio.

Somerville has since been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with two misdemeanor counts, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08, with an enhancement of driving with a blood-alcohol level of .15.

The former anchor was already on the outs with the station prior to the arrest. He took a leave of absence last May when he was broadcasted slurring his words. He then was suspended a few months later over the Gabby Petito case coverage. KTVU ultimately did not renew his contract.

During his tenure at the station, Mibach has anchored the weekday and weekend morning shows, "KTVU FOX 2 News at Noon," and "KTVU News at 4 p.m.," and previously worked in Kansas and Arizona.

"KTVU has been a part of my life for nearly five decades; from growing up in the Bay Area as a viewer, and for the last 17 years as a reporter and anchor," said Mibach in Thursday's release. "It's an absolute honor to be trusted to deliver stories in a way that continues the legacy of journalistic excellence for which KTVU has always been known."

