Reports: White Sox are hopeful to get Lance Lynn back in late May

(670 The Score) The White Sox are hopeful to get ace Lance Lynn back in late May, manager Tony La Russa told reporters Thursday.

Lynn hasn’t pitched in the regular season yet after undergoing surgery in early April to repair a tear in a tendon by his right knee. Lynn was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

"His throwing program is mapped out,” La Russa said, according to MLB.com. “It's exciting and if it goes as planned, very likely we can see him sometime later in the month of May.”

Lynn, 34, is coming off a terrific season in which he earned All-Star honors and finished third in the American League Cy Young race. He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 157 innings across 28 starts.

The White Sox have felt Lynn’s absence, as their starters have compiled a 4.09 ERA through play Wednesday. That ranks 18th in MLB. White Sox starters ranked fourth in MLB in ERA in 2021.

In other White Sox injury news, center fielder Luis Robert (groin) was out of the lineup again Thursday, but he’s improving and could return to action Friday, La Russa told reporters. Robert hasn’t played since suffering the injury last Thursday.