ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Reports: White Sox are hopeful to get Lance Lynn back in late May

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buEBI_0fNBAypM00

(670 The Score) The White Sox are hopeful to get ace Lance Lynn back in late May, manager Tony La Russa told reporters Thursday.

Lynn hasn’t pitched in the regular season yet after undergoing surgery in early April to repair a tear in a tendon by his right knee. Lynn was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

"His throwing program is mapped out,” La Russa said, according to MLB.com. “It's exciting and if it goes as planned, very likely we can see him sometime later in the month of May.”

Lynn, 34, is coming off a terrific season in which he earned All-Star honors and finished third in the American League Cy Young race. He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 157 innings across 28 starts.

The White Sox have felt Lynn’s absence, as their starters have compiled a 4.09 ERA through play Wednesday. That ranks 18th in MLB. White Sox starters ranked fourth in MLB in ERA in 2021.

In other White Sox injury news, center fielder Luis Robert (groin) was out of the lineup again Thursday, but he’s improving and could return to action Friday, La Russa told reporters. Robert hasn’t played since suffering the injury last Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Adam Engel absent from White Sox's lineup Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. A.J. Pollock is replacing Engel in center field and hitting seventh. Luis Robert remains sidelined with a groin injury. numberFire’s models project Pollock for...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Schwarber sitting Thursday afternoon for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. The Phillies appear to be giving Schwarber a routine breather against a southpaw pitcher. Matt Vierling is replacing Schwarber in left field and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB outfielder Jon Jay retires at age 37

According to the Athletic on Wednesday, veteran outfielder Jon Jay of Miami, Florida has retired from Major League Baseball at age 37. Jay played 12 seasons of MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels from 2010 to 2021.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Cy Young
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Luis Robert
Yardbarker

Angels vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 30th (Bet on Runs in Bunches in Chicago)

Angels: +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm counting on runs with these two poor pitchers toeing the slab for their respective team. The White Sox will send out Vince Velasquez, who hasn't finished more than 5 innings in a start this season. Against a Los Angeles team that is ripe with batting, leading the league in runs and scoring chances, the team is sure to tag Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 7.41.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox, Andrew Vaughn Relieved as X-Rays on Hand Negative

Andrew Vaughn 'sore,' but relieved after X-rays negative originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox avoided more bad injury news after X-rays on Andrew Vaughn’s right hand came back negative. “Big sigh [of relief],” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday. “Any time it is in that area,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Arizona's Jordan Luplow sitting on Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Luplow will take a seat after the Diamondbacks picked Pavin Smith as Thursday's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on three batted balls this season, Luplow has produced a .063 expected average and a 33.3%...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other White#Mlb Com#Era#The White Sox
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn sitting for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vaughn will move to the bench on Saturday with A.J. Pollock starting in left field. Pollock will bat third versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. numberFire's models project Pollock...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Vince Velasquez ‘Locked In' During Win Over Angels

'Relentless' Vince Velasquez stymies Angels in Sox win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first question for manager Tony La Russa in his postgame media session Saturday was about the offense. La Russa took his answer in a different direction. “You’ve got to start with Vince [Velasquez],” La Russa...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Bullpen’d To Death in 5-1 Loss to Angels

Friday night was supposed to feature a pitcher‘s duel between two of the best right-handers in the American League, but something far different took place. The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter, Noah Syndergaard, was a late scratch due to a stomach bug. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito still took the mound, but instead against the Halos’ bullpen.
ANAHEIM, CA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy