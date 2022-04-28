Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

The upcoming criminal trial of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers who were at the scene when George Floyd was killed will not be livestreamed, Judge Peter Cahill ruled this week. Why it matters: The unprecedented decision to broadcast former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial last year allowed the public to tune in to the high-profile and consequential proceedings. "We can't trust this system. They need to be watched," Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, told USA Today at the time.State of play: Current state rules generally prohibit streaming audio or visuals from trials in Minnesota. In an order issued Monday, Cahill wrote that while he saw the public benefit of the Chauvin trial broadcast, the extenuating circumstances created by COVID-19 that justified the exceptions granted last year no longer apply. What's next: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former officers who were convicted of federal civil rights violations in February, are currently set to stand trial on charges that they aided and abetted in Floyd's murder this summer. Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 14.
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
The Texas mother of 14 who was found guilty of killing her 2-year-old child in 2007, faces execution in two weeks, but her family is doing all they can to stop it and asking the governor for clemency, CBS News reported. Melissa Lucio is set to be executed on April...
A preliminary autopsy has found that 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation with her death being ruled a homicide.Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten confirmed the details to The Independent on Thursday, saying that the full autopsy report is not expected for several more weeks.The preliminary findings support the version of events presented in court on Wednesday, where a 14-year-old boy was held on $1m bond on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age 13 resulting in great bodily harm.Prosecutors said the teenager, who knew...
A legendary rapper who helped boost hip-hop’s popularity has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing a man to death in 2017. According to The Associated Press, a founding member of the popular ’80s hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom.
A Virginia physician assistant is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend for three days before violently murdering her husband in New York and fleeing the state, according to officials and a local report. Jacob L. Klein was arrested in Virginia late Friday and is in federal custody on a charge for...
An investigation to find the culprit of a hit-and-run collision led police to the discovery of a murder scene in Louisiana, authorities said. It started as officers were looking for Cora Chambers, the registered owner of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Jefferson Parish, according to a news release from the Kenner Police Department.
WASHINGTON — A man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol backed out of a planned plea deal with the government Thursday, a day after a federal judge acquitted another defendant. Shawn Witzemann, who faces four misdemeanor charges, was scheduled to plead guilty next week, but...
Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.”
Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
Elizabeth Privitera held up a black leather ball cap with a dime-sized hole in the back, the exact spot where a bullet penetrated Milton Womack’s skull. Moments earlier, during her closing argument in federal court in New Orleans, the prosecutor turned toward the four defendants, asking jurors to find the men guilty of conspiring and gunning down Womack on July 27, 2012, in Gentilly.
A bouncer at a Philadelphia gay bar is wanted for third-degree murder after allegedly punching an ejected bar patron who later died, police said Wednesday. The 41-year-old victim struck his head on the sidewalk after the bouncer punched him, a police statement said, adding that the man had been escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated.
A judge dismissed an entire panel of 60 jurors Monday afternoon after too many became visibly upset at the prospect of deciding the fate of the Parkland mass shooter. The emotional moment was the most challenging part of a day that otherwise went smoothly, but it served as a reminder of the passionate currents running through the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who is facing the death ...
