Who are the Best Players the Saints Drafted From LSU?

Will the 2022 NFL Draft involve the New Orleans Saints selecting a player from LSU?

With new head coach Dennis Allen in the fold, maybe the possibility increases.

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton only selected two players from LSU during his tenure from 2006 to 2021.

While both players are still in the league, neither is on the Saints roster.

LSU has the third most players in the NFL, but the New Orleans Saints haven’t drafted too many Tigers over the years.

When ranking the 10 best players from LSU who were drafted by New Orleans, there’s a wide gap between the top and the bottom, further illustrating how few Tigers have been selected by the Saints.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints

of

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders

of

LSU's Top QBs Not Named Joe Burrow

of

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now