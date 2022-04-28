ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 16, charged with four carjackings in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl has been charged with a string of four carjackings earlier this year in the Chinatown neighborhood, and with stealing a car with a 7-year-old girl inside in Bridgeport.

Chicago police said the girl was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood after she was identified in connection with four carjackings:

  • the carjacking of a 36-year-old man on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street;
  • the carjacking of a 60-year-old woman on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue;
  • the carjacking of a 27-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place;
  • and the carjacking of a 35-year-old man on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue.

She also is accused of stealing a running car with a 7-year-old girl inside on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue, according to police.

She is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful restraint.

Court information was not immediately available.

