The price of Shiba Inu could skyrocket and a bull rally can be anticipated if these two factors are sustained over the next few weeks. The past few days have been very exciting for the Shib Army, the coin's group of fiercely loyal followers, which focuses on buying and trading the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency and NFTs, as the development team rolled out and announced several initiatives to help boost the token's utility and raise its value. These activities saw a rise in the accumulation of the Ethereum-based altcoin by large wallet investors and Ethereum whales.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO