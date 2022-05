EAST ALTON - Ten exceptional women were honored Thursday night at the 31st annual Women of Distinction gala dinner hosted by the YWCA of Alton. YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said it was a "great pleasure and privilege" to lead the organization for the past six years. "In these challenging, and even some might say dark, times it's good for our future knowing that all of us are fighting for the common goals of community service, improving the quality of education for all, making the world a more equitable place and addressing critically needed racial and social justice work," Hummel said.

