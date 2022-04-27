Howe, Senate Pass Significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing Package to Help Minnesotans Compete in the Modern Economy
The Minnesota Senate today passed a significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing bill to help Minnesota farmers and families. The legislation works to expand broadband funding, addresses urgent concerns in our agriculture sector and improves access to affordable housing. Included language also helps farmers combat the ongoing Avian influenza outbreak...www.mnsenaterepublicans.com
Comments / 0