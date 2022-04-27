ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Howe, Senate Pass Significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing Package to Help Minnesotans Compete in the Modern Economy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Senate today passed a significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing bill to help Minnesota farmers and families. The legislation works to expand broadband funding, addresses urgent concerns in our agriculture sector and improves access to affordable housing. Included language also helps farmers combat the ongoing Avian influenza outbreak...

