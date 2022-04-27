Ruud, Senate Pass Significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing Package to Help Minnesotans Compete in the Modern Economy

There is an undeniable health-care workforce shortage facing America that has been caused in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Battling the infectious and virulent strains of the coronavirus while also confronting the daily reality of staffing shortages has resulted in burnout and a broad exodus from the healthcare profession. But the fact is, America was grappling with this issue even before the pandemic placed additional strains on the health-care system and exacerbated the worker shortage. Policymakers, public health professionals, and interest groups must now all come together to solve the workforce crisis before things get any worse.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO