Minnesota State

Ruud, Senate Pass Significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing Package to Help Minnesotans Compete in the Modern Economy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Senate today passed a significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing bill to help Minnesota farmers and families. The legislation works to expand broadband funding, addresses urgent concerns in our agriculture sector and improves access to affordable housing. The legislation also works to help farmers combat the ongoing Avian influenza outbreak...

The Guardian

‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home became his new office. Part of a team dealing with supply chain issues, the job was a busy one, but never had he been reprimanded for not working hard enough.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Shore up our health-care workforce to keep Americans healthy

There is an undeniable health-care workforce shortage facing America that has been caused in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Battling the infectious and virulent strains of the coronavirus while also confronting the daily reality of staffing shortages has resulted in burnout and a broad exodus from the healthcare profession. But the fact is, America was grappling with this issue even before the pandemic placed additional strains on the health-care system and exacerbated the worker shortage. Policymakers, public health professionals, and interest groups must now all come together to solve the workforce crisis before things get any worse.
Reuters

New Mexico 'megafire' could more than double in size -official

TAOS, N.M., April 30 (Reuters) - A drought-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico exploded into a "megafire" of 100,000 acres, or 157 square miles, on Saturday and could still more than double in size, a fire official said. Fueled by ferocious spring winds in parched mountain forests, the Calf Canyon...
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Data and Information Manager, Report for America

Report for America is a dynamic, rapidly-growing answer to America’s crisis in local news reporting. Some 300 corps members work at newspapers large and small, public radio stations, TV stations, digital publications, wire services and investigative nonprofits. This year they will be in 250 newsrooms across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., plus Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
