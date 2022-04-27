Senate Passes Significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing Package to Help Minnesotans Compete in the Modern Economy
Today, the Minnesota Senate passed a significant Agriculture, Broadband, and Housing bill to help Minnesota farmers and families. The legislation works to expand broadband funding, addresses urgent concerns in our agriculture sector and improves access to affordable housing. “Many Minnesotans, especially in Greater Minnesota, are being left behind because...www.mnsenaterepublicans.com
