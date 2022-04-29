ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Teen girl in critical condition after stabbing in Kapolei, suspect arrested

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person has been arrested for attempted murder in the second degree after a 17-year-old was stabbed in Kapolei, early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the Hale Moena affordable and senior living high rise. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Memorial planned for Makaha mother beaten to death by 19-year-old son

A memorial is planned for a 38-year-old Makaha mother who was beaten to death by her 19-year-old son. Michelle McPeek's neighbors, family, friends and community leaders are planning a sunset vigil near where the woman died on Monday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. The woman described as humble and loving...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Kapolei, HI
Kapolei, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Stab Wounds#Police#Violent Crime#Ems
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
KITV.com

19-year-old dies after shooting at Shima's Market in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officers responded to a shooting Saturday night in Waimanalo that left a 19-year-old man dead. A witness reported seeing a man outside of Shima's Market fall to the ground after hearing a gunshot. The witness was sitting in her car at the time of the incident and reported she did not see anyone else in the area.
WAIMANALO, HI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...

Comments / 0

Community Policy