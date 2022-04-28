ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Photos: ‘Friends’ themed house up for sale in Ohio

By Peter Curi, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uH0em_0fNAneJc00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A homeowner in Dayton has put their “ Friends ” themed house up for sale on Zillow and it has the internet buzzing.

The three-bedroom and one-bath home located on the 1500 block of Barney Ave in Dayton was fully renovated to recreate Monica Geller’s iconic “Friends” apartment.

Mavericks mascot gets autograph from Mahomes, Aikman skips Kyler Murray

The purple walls, brick-walled kitchen, and clawfoot bathtub transports “Friends” fans onto the set to Monica’s apartment, where other characters spent many episodes.

  • (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Leaux_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIfPF_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqpvk_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtjRz_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHs66_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjm1f_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10G2gg_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2iSz_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuRW7_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OhYu_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etj0k_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEhA4_0fNAneJc00
    (Rachel Gannon Home Experts Realty)

The legendary show ran for 235 episodes over 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004. But, the cast came together in May 2021 for a reunion show launched on HBO MAX.

The house has been listed for sale, but currently runs as a short-term rental on Airbnb.

SantaCaliGon Days Festival announces concert lineup

The one-of-a-kind Dayton home has been listed at $135,000 , but you can find it on Airbnb right now. The house currently has a pending offer. The home has been listed by Rachel Gannon of Home Experts Realty .

For the property listing, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash, including 2 kids

WATTS, Okla. — A deadly crash involving an Oklahoma private church school van where four people died remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. Two of the victims were children. The crash happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is […]
WATTS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Real Estate
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends#Housing List#Wdtn#Zillow#Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy