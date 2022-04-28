ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Canvas Errors Affecting Speedgrader, Files, and Submissions

chapman.edu
 2 days ago

Canvas users are receiving errors and long load times in Speedgrader, and Files are loading intermittently. Canvas is monitoring the situation. Please follow the Canvas System Status page for more...

news.chapman.edu

