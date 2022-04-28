ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange juice over milk? Tropicana creates ‘first cereal made for OJ’

By Corrine Hackathorn, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( WTRF ) — If you were thinking about changing up your breakfast routine, Tropicana is already a step ahead of you with a cereal made for not milk but OJ.

Tropicana Crunch has dubbed itself “the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last).”

In honor of National Orange Juice Day on May 4, Tropicana is releasing a cereal specifically intended to mix with orange juice instead of milk. Tropicana Crunch, as it’s called, is “the first-ever breakfast cereal created to pair with Tropicana Pure Premium so you can sip your sunshine and eat it, too,” according to a statement shared with Food and Wine.

Beginning on May 4, Tropicana will be giving boxes away for free, while supplies last, via TropicanaCrunch.com .

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

After testing multiple flavors and textures, the company opted for a granola-based cereal featuring honey-almond clusters that can withstand the acidity in OJ better than flakes, which would go soggy more quickly, Food and Wine reported. The honey-almond flavor was chosen to balance against the orange juice’s tartness.

The box also advertises that it comes with a “paper sipping straw inside” so you can slurp up any remaining OJ in the bowl.

“An unforgettable breakfast experience” is just one way Tropicana is describing their cereal.

“Whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it.”

