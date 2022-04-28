ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide’s NFL Draft First-Rounders During Saban’s Tenure

By Jacob Harrison
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Alabama Crimson Tide has seen 39 players selected in the first round under head coach Nick Saban since 2009, starting...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons add major offensive weapon for Marcus Mariota in 2022 NFL Draft

Things are really looking up for Marcus Mariota and the army of fans that currently back him across the nation. After he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year and given a chance to rejuvenate his career as a starting quarterback, he also was just gifted a playmaking wide receiver in the NFL draft that has the chance to be transcendent. With the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London, from the USC Trojans. At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, London has the size to be a dominant NFL receiver, and he also ran...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
95.3 The Bear

Jameson Williams Drafted No. 12 Overall to Lions

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was drafted at No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, the fourth receiver off the board. After transferring from Ohio State during the 2021 off-season, Williams had a career-high season, picking up: 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also saw three rushing attempts for 23 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
95.3 The Bear

Slade Bolden Goes Undrafted, Joins Ravens as Free Agent

Former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but will join the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Seven Crimson Tide players were selected in this year's draft, including Alabama's top two wide receivers from this past season, Jameson Williams, who went No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions, and John Metchie, who was drafted by the Houston Texans as the No. 12 pick in the second round.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Crimson Tide#The Alabama Crimson Tide
The Tuscaloosa News

Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.  But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Jalyn Armour-Davis Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens

Former Crimson Tide cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis officially has his new home. The 6-foot-1, 197 lb. ballhawk was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 119th pick in the 4th round. Armour-Davis joined the Crimson Tide in 2018 as a four-star out of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, but suffered a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Carolina Panthers Draft Tennessee OL Cade Mays

With the 199th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays. Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:. Versatile offensive lineman with good size and poor agility. Mays is very stiff, often playing with compromised leverage and a narrow base. He gets his chest attacked and struggles to mirror. Mays projects as a camp offensive lineman who can take snaps at right tackle or guard depending on what is needed. His stiffness prevents him from pass protecting at tackle and he is too upright to be rosterable as a guard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every SEC selection in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft has come to a close and while fans are still reeling from the excitement of the three-day event, college fanbases are beginning to brag about how many draft picks their program was able to produce. Georgia broke a record on the first night by having five...
NFL
WAAY-TV

Madison's LaBryan Ray signs UDFA deal with Patriots

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman LaBryan Ray has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New England Patriots. SportsTrust Advisors announced the signing on Twitter Saturday evening. A Madison native, Ray played five seasons at Alabama, tallying 76 total tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 44 games...
MADISON, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy