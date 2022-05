MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thomas Raynard James‘ exoneration Wednesday now leaves Francis McKinnon’s family with mixed feelings. For 30 years they thought his case had been resolved, now they may never know who committed the murder. “My father was a decorated Vietnam Veteran, he was a decorated Korean War Veteran suffering from PTSD and he was shot in his own home,” Charles Francis McKinnon said. Francis McKinnon’s son, Charles, does not want an innocent behind bars, but he also doesn’t want his father’s case to be forgotten. “It may be convincing enough evidence for the state attorney to make this recommendation but to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO