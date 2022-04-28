ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders should stand firm in first

By Rick Snider
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AKhi_0fNAUFya00

The Washington Commanders need a big first-round win.

A playmaker who makes a decade of difference. It might be a receiver or a safety, but coach Ron Rivera needs an impact player in the locker room when picking 11th overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

When Washington was good, its locker room was filled with generational players. Art Monk was in one corner, Dexter Manley sat near the door, Dave Butz was a few lockers down within sight of John Riggins. For a decade, that room was filled with difference makers.

Nowadays, Washington has receiver Terry McLaurin with a promising start. Chase Young awed everyone as a rookie before a disappointing and injured sophomore season. Let's see what happens this year.

Otherwise, there's a bunch of good players, but this team doesn't have the elite talent of consistent playoff contenders, much less a real Super Bowl roster. The team has been rather conservative in free agency over the past three years so the draft is the only path to revival.

It starts with that 11th pick. There are equal arguments for a receiver or safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton would be a missing piece to an under-performing defense. A receiver like Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave could partner with McLaurin and possibly Curtis Samuel to create an air attack.

The Commanders will let the board dictate the choice as a couple receivers will likely be gone by their pick and maybe Hamilton, too. But, there are still difference makers and Washington needs to pick one versus trading down for more picks. That's the road to 7-win seasons.

General manager Martin Mayhew believes the middle rounds are golden thanks to the pandemic that saw many skip their 2020 seasons and remain for more seasoning last fall. The problem is Washington traded its third and fifth rounders.

Mayhew predicted the team would move around some picks. Just don't let it be in the first round. Washington can trade back in the second for more picks if needed. It can couple its two sevenths to move up into the late fifth round.

But don't touch the 11th overall pick unless Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is still available and Pittsburgh is desperate to trade. Even then, the Steelers pick 20th and suddenly the talent pool gets shallower. Not that good players aren't found in every round. Indeed, Joe Jacoby wasn't even drafted in 1981 and became Washington's best tackle ever.

Washington needs to make a stand. Find an impact player or someone else will be picking players in coming years.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

QB Kenny Pickett stays in Pittsburgh, picked by Steelers in 2022 NFL draft

PITTSBURGH -- For months, the Pittsburgh Steelers searched across the country for Ben Roethlisberger's successor. It turns out he was right in front of them all along. With the No. 20 pick in the NFL draft, the Steelers selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday night, making him Roethlisberger's heir apparent and the only quarterback selected in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on What Kenny Pickett Brings to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the right call at quarterback, selecting Pitt star Kenny Pickett 20th over in the 2022 NFL Draft. At least according to his former head coach. Pitt leader Pat Narduzzi said after that the Steelers are getting someone who will step in immediately and be a contributor both on and off the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Names His 5 “Best Available” Prospects After First Round

Malik Willis — QB Arnold Ebiketie — DE Kiper originally projected each of these players to come off the board in the first round. Perhaps the most surprising first-round omission from last night’s selection process was Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Heading into the first round, Willis was widely considered one of (if not the) best QB option in this year’s class. Many believed he had the potential to go early in the first. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB to come of the board at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Joe Jacoby
NBC Sports

Eagles’ best options in 2nd round of draft

The Eagles had a busy Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. They traded up from 15 to 13 to draft Jordan Davis from Georgia. And then they shipped the No. 18 pick to Tennessee in a trade for veteran receiver A.J. Brown. Even after all that, the Eagles still...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Steelers#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Sti
The Spun

Breaking: Steelers Become First Team To Select A Quarterback

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL draft with a clear need at quarterback. For the first time in nearly two decades, Ben Roethlisberger won’t be back on the field. After he announced his retirement following the 2021 season, that left Pittsburgh with a massive hole to fill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'You ready to come back to Oakland?' Steelers inform Kenny Pickett of draft plans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - By now you know the news - Kenny Pickett will be staying in Pittsburgh, trading the blue and gold for the black and gold. The Panthers quarterback was drafted 20th overall by the Steelers on Thursday night. Head Coach Mike Tomlin, on his way to make the call to Pickett, summed up the feelings of a lot of Steeler Nation: "Let's go, baby...that's awesome." "Y'all watching TV, what y'all got going on? You ready to come back to Oakland?" Tomlin asked Pickett over the phone from the Steelers headquarters on the South Side. "We're about to make...
The Spun

NFL Analyst Thinks 2 Teams Had “Weird” Draft Last Night

A few teams, like the Ravens and Jets, absolutely dominated the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last night. A couple of storied NFL franchises, on the other hand, had what’s being called a “weird” start to the draft. Those teams happen to be the Patriots and Steelers, according to draft analyst Matt Miller.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Peter Schrager Was “Shocked” By 1 Pick Last Night

With the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, Peter Schrager hopped on The Pat McAfee Show this Friday to share his thoughts on what transpired on Thursday night. Schrager revealed that he was “shocked” the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

It's the day we've all been waiting for. The Christmas (if you're into that) of the NFL year. And for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have their eyes set on the Red Ryder BB Gun - and nothing else. After months of scouting, listening and asking questions, the Steelers' draft board...
PITTSBURGH, PA
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
591
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy