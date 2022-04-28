Commanders should stand firm in first

The Washington Commanders need a big first-round win.

A playmaker who makes a decade of difference. It might be a receiver or a safety, but coach Ron Rivera needs an impact player in the locker room when picking 11th overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

When Washington was good, its locker room was filled with generational players. Art Monk was in one corner, Dexter Manley sat near the door, Dave Butz was a few lockers down within sight of John Riggins. For a decade, that room was filled with difference makers.

Nowadays, Washington has receiver Terry McLaurin with a promising start. Chase Young awed everyone as a rookie before a disappointing and injured sophomore season. Let's see what happens this year.

Otherwise, there's a bunch of good players, but this team doesn't have the elite talent of consistent playoff contenders, much less a real Super Bowl roster. The team has been rather conservative in free agency over the past three years so the draft is the only path to revival.

It starts with that 11th pick. There are equal arguments for a receiver or safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton would be a missing piece to an under-performing defense. A receiver like Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave could partner with McLaurin and possibly Curtis Samuel to create an air attack.

The Commanders will let the board dictate the choice as a couple receivers will likely be gone by their pick and maybe Hamilton, too. But, there are still difference makers and Washington needs to pick one versus trading down for more picks. That's the road to 7-win seasons.

General manager Martin Mayhew believes the middle rounds are golden thanks to the pandemic that saw many skip their 2020 seasons and remain for more seasoning last fall. The problem is Washington traded its third and fifth rounders.

Mayhew predicted the team would move around some picks. Just don't let it be in the first round. Washington can trade back in the second for more picks if needed. It can couple its two sevenths to move up into the late fifth round.

But don't touch the 11th overall pick unless Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is still available and Pittsburgh is desperate to trade. Even then, the Steelers pick 20th and suddenly the talent pool gets shallower. Not that good players aren't found in every round. Indeed, Joe Jacoby wasn't even drafted in 1981 and became Washington's best tackle ever.

Washington needs to make a stand. Find an impact player or someone else will be picking players in coming years.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .