Rusk, TX

Man arrested, charged with capital murder after body found in Rusk

By Sharon Raissi
 2 days ago

RUSK, Texas ( KETK ) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 70-year-old who was found dead in Rusk on Friday, April 22.

The victim was identified as Valentine Sanchez of Rusk after his body was found in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixon Avenue.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Christopher Peoples of Rusk, who authorities say fled from them in a vehicle south of Rusk on FM 241. Peoples then reportedly wrecked his vehicle in the 3000 block of FM 241.

Deputies removed Peoples from the vehicle and began life-saving measures before EMS arrived and took him to an area hospital via helicopter, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office. A warrant was issued shortly after for evading arrest in a vehicle and Peoples was taken into custody.

While in police custody on April 24, authorities say Peoples “confessed to committing the act of murder at a residence on Dixon Street in Rusk,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

On April 28, 2nd District Judge Chris Day issued a capital murder warrant for Peoples. He remains int he Cherokee County Jail on the charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and capital murder. His bonds total $1,500,000.

“I would like to personally thank all of the Rusk Police Department Officers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators who worked tirelessly through the night and weekend to assure that this dangerous individual was removed from the streets of our community,” Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

