McCutchen hits first home run at PNC Park since leaving Pirates

Andrew McCutchen hit a majority his 270+ home runs at PNC Park during his 14 year career and on Thursday he hit his first one there in another uniform.

The Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter took the first pitch of the game and hit it over the left field fence.

The day crowd at PNC Park cheered as if a Pirates batter had hit the home run, with some even standing and clapping for McCutchen as he crossed home plate.

Even five years removed from a Pirates uniform, McCutchen is still a wildly popular player in Pittsburgh.

The home run was McCutchen's first at PNC Park since he hit two against the Baltimore Orioles on September 26, 2017.

He and his wife Maria still consider Pittsburgh home along with their three children.

The former MVP spent his first nine seasons with the Pirates hitting 203 home runs.