Manhattan, NY

Man charged after boy kicked in face, woman hit with chair in Manhattan

By Brian Brant
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 33-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly threw a chair at a 60-year-old woman and kicked an 8-year-old boy in the face in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

Pape Cisse was arrested after the unprovoked attacks near East 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District at about 4:30 p.m, authorities said.

Police said Cisse allegedly kicked the child in the face as the boy was walking home with his mother.

The child fell to the ground and sustained a cut to his left cheek and an injured elbow.

Sources told The New York Post that Cisse then attacked the woman.

Both victims refused medical attention.

He then allegedly fled before he was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and assault, police said.

