For Whom The Cask Tolls: Metallica is rolling out a 'Rye The Lightning' whiskey

Metallica is back with another exclusive release for your tastebuds, this time in the form of a new rye whiskey, once again brought to you by the band's Blackened® American Whiskey brand.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy curated for fans, by fans like Metallica Radio , Masters Of Metal , and more!

Get ready to truly "feel the flames" of the group's brutal, 6x platinum, 1984 studio release Ride The Lightning with the all-new BLACKENED Kentucky Straight Rye Double Cask Finished Whiskey -- dubbed RYE THE LIGHTNING -- the latest spirit to be blasted with the sounds of Metallica using their proprietary BLACK NOISE enhancement process .

According to the creators , fans can expect notes of "dried fig, hay, pinewood, pear, and rum cake on the nose, and on the palate, clover honey, mint, corn husk, sugar cane, walnut, and cinnamon" in this 45% ABV, 90 Proof offering.

Metallica released their first whiskey ﻿ back in 2018 with the help of Dave Pickerell , considered one of the founding fathers of craft whiskey-making whose fingers, as Master Distiller and Blender Rob Deitrich says , "have been in countless brands all over the country." Rob joined the project after the passing of Pickerell, overseeing the sourcing, blending, and cask finishing of the barrels for each batch.

Part of that finishing job involves rocking the casks with their trademark BLACK NOISE process, sending the sounds of 'Tallica vibrating into the very essence of the drink -- this time infusing it with the band's only full-album live performance of the classic album at 2012's Orion Music + More Festival in Atlantic City, NJ. "The vibe from the crowd was electrifying, and it’s really cool that we get to capture that energy in this release. We’ve used a few live songs in our playlists before, but never a full live playlist. So to be able to incorporate our fans in the BLACKENED journey and have them be a part of the whiskey-making process is really unique," says bassist Rob Trujillo .

Pre-orders are available now -- where fans will also be given a free download of the electrifying 2012 performance -- while shipping and in-store options are still on the way. Visit BlackenedWhiskey.com for details. Drink Responsibly.

While you're in a headbanging mood -- take a look and favorite some of Audacy's all-new Rock stations like Masters Of Metal , IndustriALT , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Venom , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram