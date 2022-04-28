Giants reportedly decline Daniel Jones' fifth-year option

The New York Giants are not ready to commit to Daniel Jones as their franchise quarterback.

The Giants will reportedly decline Jones’ fifth-year option for 2023, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.

Jones, a first-round pick in 2019, was eligible for a fifth-year option that would have paid him more than $22.3 million guaranteed for 2023, instead he enters the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie deal and an uncertain future with the franchise.

Through three seasons, Jones has played in 37 games with the Giants and has passed for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions with a 12-25 record in his starts.

Jones has also been impressive on his feet, rushing for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns.

The problem with Jones has been injuries and ability to hold onto the ball. He’s fumbled the ball 36 times (although cut it down to seven in 11 games last year) and has yet to play a full season.

He’s also about to have his third head coach in four years with Brian Daboll, which Giants owner John Mara has admitted been a failure on the organization’s part to put him in a position to succeed.

Should Jones have a strong 2022 season, it would present an interesting issue for the Giants, who would have to make a decision next offseason if he is their guy or if they need to move on from him via the draft or finding a veteran quarterback via trade or free agency.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram