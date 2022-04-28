ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Truck carrying highly flammable material catches fire on Ohio turnpike, video shows

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwbYV_0fNARpLb00

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – New video shows a massive fire that shut down a Turnpike in Ohio for hours overnight.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers became engulfed in flames following an incident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Lorain County just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. When troopers got to the scene, one truck was on the left shoulder and another was on the right shoulder, and both were already on fire.

One of the trucks was carrying a highly flammable resin or glue, officials said.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows one of the engulfed trucks continuously bursting with flames later that night.

$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Terre Haute

Video taken by WJW shows the damage left behind after the fires were extinguished. Earlier video shared by WJW also shows both trucks on fire, shortly after the incident.

The Turnpike reopened early Thursday morning, but the road was damaged by the fire. The left lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-80 remained closed.

There were no reported injuries. Crews are working to determine what caused the trucks to catch fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

The Independent

Massillon motorcyclist killed in Wayne County crash

CHIPPEWA TWP. – A Massillon man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around Saturday afternoon at the intersection of state Route 57 and Fulton Road in Wayne County. Scott E. Kemp, 50, was traveling north on Route 57 on a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4:16 p.m. when failed to yield while turning and collided with a southbound 2000 Isuzu truck driven by Wesley R. Weirick, 44, of Rittman, the Ohio Highway Patrol said.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Mother of pregnant Danville woman who was shot speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville mother. Her eight-month pregnant daughter was shot at her home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local man among 18 people indicted in meth investigation

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a dozen people, including a Terre Haute man, have been taken into custody as part of a federal meth trafficking investigation. The U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Friday that 18 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

