Ector County, TX

Justin Cunningham Law Enforcement Award

By Eli Hartman
Odessa American
 2 days ago

Photos from the presentation of the third annual Justin Cunningham Law Enforcement award Thursday morning at the Ector County Courthouse. This year’s award was presented to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office’s Captain Tony Bass for his impact in the law enforcement community and outstanding service to the ECSO since 2003. The award’s namesake come from Justin Cunningham who was a former First Assistant District Attorney of Ector County and assistant U.S. Attorney in Lubbock who passed in 2018 at the age of 39.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, center, speaks during a presentation ceremony for the Justin Cunningham Law Enforcement Award Thursday morning at the Ector County Courthouse. Cunningham was a former First Assistant District Attorney of Ector County and assistant U.S. Attorney who passed in 2018 at age 39 from natural causes. The third annual presentation of the award was held Thursday after a year-hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Captain Tony Bass of the Ector County Sheriff’s Office was honored during the ceremony. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

