Justin Cunningham Law Enforcement Award
Photos from the presentation of the third annual Justin Cunningham Law Enforcement award Thursday morning at the Ector County Courthouse. This year’s award was presented to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office’s Captain Tony Bass for his impact in the law enforcement community and outstanding service to the ECSO since 2003. The award’s namesake come from Justin Cunningham who was a former First Assistant District Attorney of Ector County and assistant U.S. Attorney in Lubbock who passed in 2018 at the age of 39.
