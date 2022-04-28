ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft 2022: A closer look at Las Vegas hotel room rates as thousands expected to attend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Draft takes place on Thursday and many people headed to the Las Vegas valley are still searching for affordable hotel rooms.

Shaundell Newsome has lived in the valley for over 30 years, he tells 8 News Now he’s more than ready to experience the NFL Draft this week along with his brothers.

“I’m really excited, I mean, when do you get to have this type of experience of like a massive tailgate party and with the NFL draft?” he added. “Well, you know my brothers and I prior to COVID would go to a different city every year and attend a New York Giants football game no matter where we go.”

For Newsome finding the perfect room has been in the works for about 4 months.

“Usually they were just here in August of last year, so they saw the prices were a little bit higher than when they came out back last summer. So you know they went out and did a little more shopping,” he tells 8 News Now. “They have different rooms like one of my brothers is staying on the north end at the Strat and then my other brothers are staying off the Strip.”

On Monday, 8 News Now looked at hotel room rates priced for Thursday which is the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft and the prices are as follows.

  • Golden Nugget $166
  • Resorts World $139
  • Caesars Palace $225
  • South Point $299

“They’re coming from all over, so we’re used to being scattered long as we come together, and we can root for the Giant,” Newsome said.

