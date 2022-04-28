ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generation la-Z? 1 in 3 young adults never clean up their dog’s poop!

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. ( StudyFinds.org ) – There are plenty of dirty jobs and somebody has to do them — just don’t expect Gen Z to be the ones doing it! A new survey looked at the dirtiest jobs Americans try to take care of themselves and found that younger adults would rather pay someone else and avoid the unpleasantness.

In a poll of more than 1,000 people, commissioned by Cinch Home Services , maintaining a septic tank ranks as the most disgusting job around the house that no one wants any part of! Shockingly, one in eight people (12.8%) claim they’ve done this chore themselves instead of calling a professional.

Other dirty deeds few people do themselves at home include sweeping the chimney (15%), cleaning out pest traps (31%), cleaning the gutters (34%), and getting rid of a dead animal they found (39%). Speaking of animals, just 51 percent of respondents scoop out their own cat’s litter box. Thank goodness for automated pet bathrooms these days!

Moreover, researchers found that younger Americans are the biggest offenders when it comes to not picking up after their pets. More than a third of Gen Z respondents admit they don’t pick up their dog’s poop . So, watch your step if you pass someone in their 20s walking their dog!

As for the dirty jobs most Americans take care of themselves, taking out the garbage (82.5%) and cleaning the toilet (81.6%) top the list. Yet again, however, one in four Gen Z respondents say they’ve never cleaned a toilet.

For comparison, nine in 10 baby boomers have cleaned a toilet in their lifetime. Meanwhile, nearly half of all Gen X respondents have removed a dead animal from their property, compared to just one in three millennials and one in five Gen Zers.

It costs how much? I’ll do it myself!

Apparently, money doesn’t solve everything as Americans in the poll generally underestimate what the pros charge to take care of these dirty problems. While Americans are willing to pay up to $180 to have someone maintain their septic tank, the actual average cost for this service is $375! That may be why nearly 13 percent of the survey have held their nose and tried to do it themselves.

Interestingly, the only job respondents didn’t undervalue was scooping up dog poop. Americans were willing to pay $21 for someone else to clean up after their pup, compared to the $20 that service usually costs. Overall, 78 percent of Americans say they’ve done a dirty chore themselves in order to save money.

I don’t know how, and I don’t want to learn!

Although nine in 10 people say they’d do gross chores themselves if they knew how to, over 46 percent say the biggest reason they avoid these tasks is lack of experience. Another 34 percent let a family member or partner do it for them and 32 percent simply refuse because “it’s too disgusting.”

When it comes to household chores, it’s the women who are more likely to get their hands dirty . Half of women say they do gross chores weekly, compared to just 40 percent of men. People who own their own home are also more likely to get knee-deep in filth (47%) than renters (40%).

As for the little tips that ease the burden of doing chores , two in three respondents recommend cleaning as you go, so there’s less of a mess to take care of each time. Half the poll also plan ahead or break the work up into chunks.

Nearly three in 10 Americans make sure to reward themselves after a job well done — including half of Gen Z respondents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

