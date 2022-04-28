See who won the NDN Athlete of the Week for April 18-23 sponsored by Babcock Ranch

Naples girls lacrosse player Ella Haney has been voted the Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week presented by Babcock Ranch for April 18-23.

Haney set the single-game school saves record with 14 in a 20-4 win over CSN, surpassing Kyleigh Chickering's 12 saves in a game with the Golden Eagles. She finished with 5,850 votes (45.24%) of the 12,931 cast. Gulf Coast boys lacrosse player Shaden Shields placed second with 5,192 votes (40.15%).

The next poll will be posted Monday. Winners receive an Athlete of the Week T-shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Collier County’s coaches during the week. Coaches can email scores to sports@naplesnews.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 10:30 p.m.

This week's nominees were:

Baseball

Gabe Czapla, Seacrest Country Day : Went a combined 5-for-6 with three RBI and two runs scored in a pair of wins over Inspiration Academy and Bonita Springs.

Boys Lacrosse

Shaden Shields, Gulf Coast : Allowed just three goals in a 10-3 win over Steinbrenner, making key saves throughout for the win.

Girls Lacrosse

Ella Haney, Naples : Set the single-game school saves record with 14 in a 20-4 win over CSN, surpassing Kyleigh Chickering's 12 saves with the Golden Eagles.

Boys Track and Field

Ryan Kalikas, Barron Collier : Won the javelin at the Class 3A-District 12 meet by throwing 44.38m.

Girls Track and Field

Shamoya Clemetson, Barron Collier : Brought home first place finishes in the long jump and 300 hurdles, while achieving personal bests in the 100 hurdles and her split in the 4x400 relay.

Boys Tennis

Ivan Kisic, Gulf Coast : Won No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles for Gulf Coast, helping the Sharks advance to state.

Girls Tennis

Lexi Pouliaevski, Barron Collier : Helped the Cougars go to state with wins in No. 3 singles, as well as No. 2 doubles.

