Oklahoma County, OK

OKC Animal Welfare waives adoption fees to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

 2 days ago

Here's a link to a photo of Qui-Gon the dog.

To celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, OKC Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees for dogs on Saturday, April 30.

The shelter is at 143% capacity for dogs and has 167 available for adoption.

“National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day was created to raise awareness for the millions of animals waiting for their forever homes in shelters across the country,” said Shelter Superintendent Jon Gary. “These dogs deserve a secure, loving place to call home.”

All adoptable dogs at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays. For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100.

Media Contact:

Jon Gary

405) 297-3116

