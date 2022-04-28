Spring Practice Tour: Venice Indians

The third stop along the Spring Practice Tour landed at Venice High School in Florida.

VENICE, Fla. - The defending 8A State Champions, led by Head Coach John Peacock , still have a lot of talent returning to the lineup, as well as some younger talent and transfers to monitor. This is a team that will be contending for another run to the state finals once again if its chemistry works out.

First Look

This is a team with a nice blend of size and athleticism. There are a few elite prospects that are defined below, but the key for this particular section is to know that a few up and coming players have a chance to be starters and consistent contributors to the team. That situation begins with the ‘Big Uglies’ up front.

Offensive Line

After losing four of five starters to graduation, the Indians are looking to retool the offensive front. That will be important for Venice like it would for any other Florida high school football program. The Indians like to play power football and come right at their opponents, and with a young running back coming into his own, that’s going to work out well.

2025 RB to Watch

With a little bit of playing time last season, Jamarice Wilder already knows what it's like to play for the tradition-rich Venice program and get the best effort from each opponent the Indians play. He produced 447 yards and six touchdowns last fall as part of a three-man rotation. Wilder will be counted on much more in 2022 and beyond.

Jamarice Wilder (; 1:01)

He has a suddenness to his running style that allows him to slip by defenders even in close quarters. Additionally, Wilder is happy to run over a defender just as much as he would run around that opposing player. Combining his natural quickness with the ability to play power football gives Wilder a chance to one day be a national recruit. His speed and hand-eye coordination are also quite good so he’s a three-down running back.

New Quarterback

Ryan Browne has moved on from Venice and the Indians will be looking for a replacement. The odds-on favorite to start would be transfer Brooks Bentley . His dad coaches for USF. Bentley has good height and an above average arm. How well he adapts to his skill position talent will be a primary point to watch with Venice. There’s plenty of skill talent, but chemistry is always key between the starting signal caller and the receiving targets.

How well Brooks Bentley grasps the offense and connects with his receiving targets will be important for the Venice Indians. @fbscout_florida

By the middle of fall camp, there should be much more known about how those connections have grown. For now, know that there’s speed and quickness at the wide receiver position and a potential difference-maker at tight end as well.

Who’s the Big Guy?

Some players just stick out. That is definitely the case for Fin Jones , a 6’6”, 240-pound transfer from Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota. He’s an athletic young man that can be impactful in the running game as a blocker and as a receiving target attached to the offensive tackle or out wide. He’s earned an offer from USF, but his recruitment should skyrocket soon. Good looking player.

Fin Jones is a long and athletic tight end that's going to see his recruitment pick up during the spring and summer months. @fbscout_florida

The Known Commodities

These two need no introductions. National recruits Damon Wilson at defensive end and Elliot Washington at cornerback both have a who’s who list of scholarship offers. In fact, Washington is an Alabama commitment while Wilson is looking at several schools including Alabama. Here's a photo gallery of Wilson:

Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida Damon Wilson DE Venice (Fla.) High School @fbscout_florida

Wilson is a 6’5”, 235-pound beast off the edge that can bench 420-pounds that understands leverage off the edge so that he can chase down quarterbacks and running backs. For his size, he really gets off the snap of the football quickly. His teammate, Washington, has similar traits.

Washington’s speed (sub 10.8 100 meters) and size (5’11” and nearly 200-pounds) allow him to be good against the run and pass. He's also quite savvy at knowing not only where he's supposed to be, but other players on the defense. A true football player that understands the need to study the game, Washington can play safety or any other skill position if needed. He's the most versatile player for Venice.

Elliot Washington provides raw talent, experience and a savvy playing style that allows him to impact games in a variety of ways. @fbscout_florida

Both of these young men change games with natural ability and their acute skills that come from taking coaching well and then putting it to good use. Fundamentally sound, Wilson and Washington are two of the best prep football players in all of Florida and the country.

Final Thoughts

The Indians are looking to defend their 8A State Title and certainly have the talent to be in the mix in 2022. How well their talent blends together, especially up front along the offensive line, will go a long way in determining if they can win another title.

