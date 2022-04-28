New tips and tricks for Rogue Legacy 2

In Rogue Legacy 2, you, your heirs, and your heirs’ heirs are all given the opportunity to die by the hands of monsters in a quest for gold and glory — as nature always intended. Now that the roguelite is moving out of early access, we have a few new (and...
Cellar Door Games finally released Rogue Legacy 2 from early access on Thursday, and fans have discovered an Easter egg for the developer’s other title, Full Metal Furies, in the list of potential traits. In Rogue Legacy 2, like the first, players start each roguelite run by choosing an...
With a decade’s worth of content to explore, Warframe can be intimidating, especially for those who are just starting out. However, players who are patient enough to delve beyond the high-octane ninja flipping and space-mech murder gameplay will find one of the most compelling plots in all of gaming. The game recently concluded a long-running, highly dramatic plot centered around the Lotus, players’ collective Space Mom. And with Wednesday’s new update, Angels of the Zariman, developer Digital Extremes has opened a new act for a universe that has grown to rival canons like Warhammer 40K.
The 3D platformer Sephonie is something special. Created by two developers under the studio name Analgesic Productions, the game follows a team of three scientists who find themselves marooned on a deserted island with a vast underground cave system. At first glance, the game appears to have a lot in common with other 3D platformers: Much of it entails running around and exploring the island in order to collect research on the various animal species that inhabit it. But when you actually get your hands on it, the game feels different altogether — that is to say, it feels less like an average platformer, and more like an excellent skateboarding game.
In Nintendo Switch Sports, you can customize your characters much more beyond the old-school Miis. You can give them unique hairstyles, accessories, and outfits — but you have to unlock them first. Our Nintendo Switch Sports guide explains how to unlock cosmetics quickly. You can only unlock cosmetics in...
Two upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are switching release dates, according to an announcement Disney made on Friday at CinemaCon. The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, is going to be swapping its release date with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The new Ant-Man film is set to...
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which is typically aligned with E3 in June, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Microsoft announced Thursday. The livestreamed show promises to feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world,” Microsoft said in a statement.
The glaive is Destiny 2’s newest weapon type. Introduced in The Witch Queen expansion, glaives are incredibly unique because you can use them to melee, to shoot projectiles, and to block incoming damage. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how to get the first glaive you have...
The first season of Undone finished with deliberate ambiguity. Throughout the first eight episodes, the Amazon Prime original walked the line between what was real and what was not, and by the end, never confirmed anything. After making contact with her dead father, Alma (Rosa Salazar) slips in and out of time trying to solve the mystery of his death. In the finale, we’re not sure if she was able to — or even if Alma was actually time traveling or if she was exhibiting symptoms of the mental illness that led to her grandmother’s institutionalization.
The German word “dorfromantik” can be literally translated as “village romanticization.” Its real meaning is more ineffable. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, the developers of Dorfromantik (the game) said the word was “usually used to describe the kind of nostalgic feeling you get when you long to be in the countryside.” Dorfromantik is a state of mind.
On Monday, Blizzard is planning to give a first look at its long-awaited upcoming mobile entry in the Warcraft series. While we’ve known about Blizzard’s plans for a new mobile Warcraft game for some time now, this looks to be our first glimpse at what exactly that will entail.
Howl Pendragon, the dashing young wizard from Howl’s Moving Castle, might steal the hearts of fans, but the dreamy eyed heartthrob doesn’t have his own official Nendoroid yet. That’s where fans come in: building their own by buying Nendoroids and mixing and matching the parts to create their own custom figurines.
The internet is centered on large companies that provide free services to the public. But you may find that you don't want to be in that center. Entrepreneurship is necessary ideas and products that enable this transition. To have a reliable cloud you need to pay for it or build your own, an investment is required. The same way living in the countryside has its advantages, but it's possible and worth the investment. What I see is a flow of individuals moving away from the center of the internet.
Call of Duty’s latest measure to thwart cheaters is rather novel: Legitimate players will be made invisible to cheaters. Developers told the community of the Ricochet anti-cheat system’s new feature, called Cloaking, in a blog post on Tuesday. “With Cloaking, players that are detected to be cheating can...
Much of the narrative of Netflix’s original anime movie Bubble revolves around a group of radical young people who take part in “Tokyo Battlekour,” a team parkour game of capture-the-flag set amid the submerged ruins of a metropolis. As a post-apocalyptic riff on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, it’s an outlandish, willfully silly approach to literary adaptation played almost completely straight. Not to be mistaken with Judd Apatow’s immediately forgettable Netflix original The Bubble, Bubble is tender, even meditative. But its best ideas are sadly swept away amid a wave of half-formed ones.
On some days, we can see one composition beside another, but on other days, it is hard to find just a single one. What is the difference between those days, and how can we increase our chances to find outstanding compositions all the time?. In my latest YouTube video, I...
Elden Ring is a stunning open-world RPG that feels like an endless well of surprises. Whether it’s summoning giant glowing jellyfish or the simple joy of trotting around on Torrent, the game provides ample opportunities for players to admire its world. It’s a wonder for any person to behold, but watching a child discover it for the first time feels like a special treat. Lately, to the delight of fans online, streamer Sizzsarz has been streaming Elden Ring alongside a special guest: her daughter Evie.
Alan posted an in-the-round photo of a woman as a side note to an earlier discussion ( April 15, 2022,. #2 In the Round Technique). I tried to do a 180 degree in the round of my husband sitting on a bench. It turned out weird - the bench was off and his face, of course, was screwy. So what is the best way to approach people? Any thoughts and suggestions? I'm guessing the screwiness is processed in post through layers and masks?
Polygon’s Patch Notes is a weekly newsletter that tells you about the best stuff to watch, play, and read. Let our band of editorial experts simplify your plans — subscribe here!. In the mid-2000s, Wii Sports was the biggest game on the planet. If Activision, EA, or Ubisoft...
People have been describing thoughts, images, and ideas as "living in their head rent-free" for years now. Urban Dictionary (the font of all knowledge) first published the phrase back in 2017, though it really took on a life of its own in 2018. The phrase became shorthand for the unprompted or uninvited trivia your brain stores — like the TikTok songs consistently playing in the background of your thoughts, or the fact that you can recall your first crush's home phone number but not what you had for lunch yesterday. The use of the phrase articulates a real phenomenon that we are always, passively absorbing and retaining information. A lot of the thoughts and ideas that populate our heads include stuff that doesn't pay rent, and... probably doesn't deserve to be there.
