WLOS — A road project in Transylvania County is now facing pushback from a group of farmers. Residents say they don’t have a problem with a new bridge on Green Road, but they do fear the second phase of the project, to raise the road, may create a dam and push more water onto farmland. DOT engineers say the road project will only raise flooding during severe storms by an inch.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO