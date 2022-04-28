ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LB Channing Tindall is the forgotten Georgia defender but could be fit for Cowboys

By Tyler Browning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CouzC_0fNA4ex800

The reigning college football champions, are a draft factory right now. Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall is a legit prospect and the fact he isn’t one of their top-5 prospects is more a statement about them than him. Tindall was quite decorated coming out of high school as he ranked as the No. 5 OLB nationally, No. 103 overall prospect nationally and the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina. He was a consensus four-star prospect, and earned his way to the the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. At Georgia he moved to inside linebacker and it all came together and his last season of play.

In 2018 to 2020 he saw just 19 total solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. In 2021 he saw a jump in number to 35 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. So does his increase in production project favorably on his pro potential? Does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s dive into his film to find out

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 230 pounds

Jersey Number: 41

Tackles (2021): 35 solo tackles, 67 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Tennessee (2021), Michigan (2021), Alabama NC (2021)

Best Game: Tennessee (2021)

Worst Game: Michigan (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Might be in the running for his worst trait next to coverage. Doesn’t explode when he changes direction and it results in him being in a trail position when pursuing ball carriers to the sideline. Showed improvement in the playoff against Michigan.

Processing Speed: More of a read and react type of player, rather than natural instincts; but he flows to the football well.

Tackling: Has good closing speed and is a sure tackler, seldom instances of a ball carrier that was in his grasp, escaped it.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Attacks with some power, but it is not an overwhelming amount. When he engages with offensive lineman, he would rather win with finesse moves.

Versatility: Likely limited to a two down player early on. He needs to develop in coverage and with the NFL moving to a passing league, it limits Tindall’s immediate impact early on.

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: 0 pass deflections and 0 interceptions in his career. It seems Georgia did its best to keep him off the field in passing situations. In the limited reps I saw, he was just responsible for middle of the field; he had active feet during the play.

Motor/Effort: Has very good motor and effort. Often see him chasing ball carriers down to the sideline.

Block Shedding: Has an effective dip and rip move he likes to use when rushing, other than that doesn’t have a wide range of moves to disengage from blocks. He likes to bull rush and use the knock back from the offensive lineman to readjust his plan and optimize his ability to disengage from the block.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Saw him line up at edge a couple snaps, one time he looped inside on a stunt, he gained leverage well and attempted to rip through the offensive lineman. Has decent ankle flexion and that helps him win leverage.

Run Defense: Takes on contact from oncoming blockers well, and does well to disengage from it. Strikes with enough initial hand power to disengage almost instantly from the blocker. Fills run lanes well. Takes good pursuit angles to the ball carrier.

Weaknesses:

Coverage is the glaring weakness that pops off his tape. Didn’t tally an interception nor a single pass deflection in his collegiate career. Was often off the field on passing downs, unless he was sent on a blitz. Lacks a wide range of pass rushing moves and that effects his ability to disengage from blocks.

Fit with the Cowboys:

At the moment he is an effective two-down linebacker who is a liability in coverage. They drafted Jabril Cox last year who is an excellent coverage linebacker.

If he was drafted by the Cowboys, Tindall could start or be a rotation piece on first and possibly second downs when it is more likely a run scenario as he is an adequate run defender and sure tackler. However, he would need to be subbed off the field on obvious passing situations to mask his coverage deficiency. He could be seen as a viable replacement for Leighton Vander Esch, who has returned to Dallas on a one-year deal.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 11.5 Block Shedding (10) 7.5

Processing Speed (10) 8.5 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 7.2

Coverage Ability (10) 6 Run Defense (10) 8.2

Motor/ Effort (5) 4.75 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 9

Tackling(10) 9 Versatility (10) 6

Final Grade:

77.65, 3rd round player

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals Who He Wants Cowboys To Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off in just a few hours, which means all of the coverage on TV is non-stop draft talk. Earlier this morning on First Take, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin made an appearance to talk about the draft. During the segment, he was asked what the team should do with the No. 24 pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Olb#Measurables#Film Study Information
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs football adds three walk-ons to scholarship

Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday. Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots. All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams. Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Their First Round Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2022 NFL draft without any glaring needs, which left the team open to plenty of possibilities with the No. 24 overall pick. After watching most of the top wide receiver prospects come off the board early, wideout was ruled out by the time Dallas came on the clock. Most of the top pass rushers and corners were also off the board.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

103K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy