Buffalo, NY

What time was the Bills' 25th pick at last year's draft?

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft has arrived. In a short moment, the Buffalo Bills will be on the clock.

Well, kind of…

All things considered, yes, Buffalo’s pick will happen shortly with how long it feels like the offseason has dragged on (as usual).

But the 2022 draft will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday. That’s still a long ways away from where the Bills will actually make a pick.

For reference, let’s look back to a year ago.

At the 2021 NFL draft, Buffalo did not pick at No. 25 overall as they do in Round 1 of this year’s event. Instead, that selection was held by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With it, the Jags went on to pluck a player some folks in Buffalo wanted the Bills to take last offseason: Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Specifically, when was Etienne picked, time wise?

A quick look down memory lane reveals that Etienne was taken by the Jaguars at 11:20 p.m. on the night of the first round. Not exactly close to 8 p.m….

At least it’s better than when Buffalo was on the clock last spring. With the 30th pick in 2021, the Bills took defensive end Greg Rousseau at 11:51 p.m.

For those who might defer waiting until 11:20 p.m. to tune into the draft this year, let’s bump things up another 10 minutes or so as well.

The Jaguars ended up taking their full 10 minutes of allocated time before picking Etienne, so officially, the Bills could be on the clock at 11:10 p.m.

This all is, of course, at the discretion of each Bills fan. Waiting until 11 p.m. will leave you room for plenty of activities this evening.

You might also miss a potential trade up made by Buffalo general manger Brandon Beane.

It’s your call, but if the Bills stand pat, they’ll be on the clock shortly after 11 p.m.

Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
