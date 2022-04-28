ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Network analytics expert on which dynamic WR is the best fit for Eagles

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
We’re just hours away from the start of the 2022 NFL draft and discussions about the Eagles and a top wide receiver prospect continue, one NFL Network analyst worked to find the perfect fit for Nick Sirianni’s offense.

NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund used her context-based data models to evaluate some of the top draft prospects at the wide receiver position — while providing a pro comparison and ideal team fit for each.

Even with Eagles fans clamoring for Jameson Williams, Frelund believes Arkansas’s Treylon Burks is the best overall fit for Philadelphia.

Drawing a positional comparison to former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, using his strong frame and deceptive speed to dominate cornerbacks, while landing among the top performers at Yards After The Catch.

Hoping to become the next Deebo Samuel, Burks is spectacular with the ball in his hands, at all three levels.

