The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for people who've been defrauded by their colleges to get their federal student debt forgiven. Since President Joe Biden has been in office, the U.S. Department of Education has already canceled around $2 billion in student loans for more than 100,000 borrowers who have filed borrower defense to repayment applications, which allege fraud and deception against a school.

