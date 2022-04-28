ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase-Backed Portal Announces Partnership With Mintlayer in a Major Push for Bitcoin-Based DeFi

Cover picture for the articlePortal, a self-hosted wallet and true cross-chain layer two DEX built on Bitcoin, officially announces its collaboration with Mintlayer, a Bitcoin sidechain protocol that aims to bring decentralized financial markets to the masses. The partnership will bring Portal’s uncensorable cross-chain DEX functionality to Mintlayer, giving new impetus to Bitcoin-based decentralized finance...

