It's been a couple of hours now. So how are Bills fans feeling about the latest pick by the Bills?. These things always age so well. It's really hard to look at a player in college and see how well they will adjust when they become a pro. It's why these general managers have so much pressure on them leading up to the draft. Will this player be a good fit for my team? Without a crystal ball that will show them the future, how could anyone really know?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO