Six new species of frog, all of them smaller than a British 1p coin, have been discovered in the forests of Mexico.One of the species, Craugastor candelariensis, has earned the distinction of being Mexico’s smallest frog, with males only growing to be 13mm long when mature.All six species are known as “direct-developing” frogs. This means they are of the rare breed which do not burst from their frogspawn as tadpoles but as fully-formed frogs.Unfortunately for the miniature amphibians, their tiny size places them at the bottom of the food chain in the Valley of Mexico forests where they were found.“With...

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO