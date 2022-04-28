Dr. Christopher Koch takes the helm of the Juneau Symphony at spring concert.

Click here to read the full article. Almost Famous, the stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s rock & roll film of 2000, has announced a Broadway arrival for 2022. With the current spring season just about over, that means fall.
“It’s All Happening…Broadway 2022,” reads the production’s official Twitter page.
The musical, based on Crowe’s youthful days as a writer for Rolling Stone on the road with a famous rock band and its entourage of groupies, business people and hangers-on, will feature book and lyrics by Crowe, original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Flying Over Sunset), and direction...
Comments / 0