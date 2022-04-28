ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dr. Christopher Koch takes the helm of the Juneau Symphony at spring concert.

Cover picture for the articleGuests: Charlotte Truitt, executive director for the Juneau Symphony. Dr. Christopher Koch, Juneau Symphony music director. After two long years of struggling during...

American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 1st at 6:00 p.m.

Well, the Sixth Symphony is about as mellow as he allows himself to become in public. He was an angry and unhappy man — with much to be angry and unhappy about — but he took joy in the simple pleasure of getting out of the city to spend time in the forest, and he shares that joy with us in this symphony, known as the Pastorale, our featured work this Sunday.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Music#The Juneau Symphony
loudersound.com

Ann Wilson's one-in-a-million voice still soars on her best solo album yet

There are plenty of rock singers still going in their seventies, but only a few who can still hit the notes as they did in their youth. Among that rare breed are Sammy Hagar, now 74, who sounded great on his 2021 tour with The Circle; Klaus Meine, 73, who rolls back the years on the new Scorpions album Rock Believer; and Ann Wilson, a mere 71, whose voice still has all the power and beauty that lit up every classic Heart song in the 70s and 80s, from hard rock ball-breaker Barracuda to supreme power ballad Alone.
MUSIC
SuncoastPost

Rev. Billy C. Wirtz and Friends to Perform at Fogartyville

Adopting a persona that’s equal parts revival preacher, professional wrestler, social satirist and keyboard wizard, Reverend Billy C. Wirtz is unlike any other performer on the touring circuit. He’ll be joined on stage by Steve Arvey, Anna Van Atta, and Sandi Grecco. Don’t miss the fun on Saturday, April 16 at 8pm at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court. Tickets are $15 for members, $18 for the general public. Advance tickets are available online at WSLR.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Jordan Hallpike Joins WME UK Office as Crossover Music Agent

WME today announced that Jordan Hallpike has joined the company as a crossover agent in the music department, based in London. In his role, Hallpike will focus on forging new creative opportunities on behalf of WME’s client roster in addition to serving as a lead for business development projects.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Haim’s Opening Act for Hollywood Bowl Concert Is… a Haim/P.T. Anderson Film Festival (Down the Hill)

For a headlining appearance at the Hollywood Bowl Sunday night, the group Haim does have two official support acts (Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee). But for hometown fans who really want to make a full day of it, there’s an additional opening act: a screening just a couple of blocks down the hill of the complete tandem filmography of Haim and director Paul Thomas Anderson. The program will include not just a 35mm print of the Alana Haim-starring “Licorice Pizza” but all seven music videos Anderson has directed for the sister band, with prints loaned by the filmmaker himself.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Scènes de ballet/A Month in the Country/ Rhapsody review – an outstanding Ashton triple bill

Mikhail Baryshnikov once told me that when he was making Rhapsody with Frederick Ashton, the choreographer used to walk into rehearsals with the Rachmaninov score turned down to mark how far they had got. In her programme essay, Jann Parry notes that he wandered into the creation of Scènes de Ballet with a book of advanced geometry under his arm, transforming theorems into floor patterns. Presumably, he arrived to make A Month in the Country, based on Turgenev, with a dog-eared copy of the play.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Wows the ‘Sour’ Faithful With Triumphant Radio City Show: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. From the Beatles to the Backstreet Boys to Billie and BTS and beyond, the teen-centric pop concert is both timeless and definitively contemporary, from the screaming and sing-along/shout-alongs to the masses of similarly dressed fans — looking almost military in matching merch — to the indulging attendant parents and, these days, the selfies and social overload. And it was the latter, along with the overwhelmingly pre-drinking age audience, that made Olivia Rodrigo’s concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday the most definitively 2020s teen-centric concert of all: a near-total, two-hour-long...
MUSIC
NPR

Roger Eno: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Roger Eno's home is part...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Almost Famous’ Broadway Musical Announces Fall 2022 Arrival

Click here to read the full article. Almost Famous, the stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s rock & roll film of 2000, has announced a Broadway arrival for 2022. With the current spring season just about over, that means fall. “It’s All Happening…Broadway 2022,” reads the production’s official Twitter page. The musical, based on Crowe’s youthful days as a writer for Rolling Stone on the road with a famous rock band and its entourage of groupies, business people and hangers-on, will feature book and lyrics by Crowe, original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Flying Over Sunset), and direction...
MOVIES
operawire.com

‘Manon’ Returns to National Moravian-Silesian Theatre After 53 Years

The National Moravian-Silesian Theatre in Ostrava, CR is set to present a production of Massenet’s “Manon.”. The production will mark the first time the theater performs the masterwork in 53 years. This time it will be shown in the French original, conducted by Bruno Ferrandis, and directed by Jiří Nekvasil.
THEATER & DANCE
classicfm.com

Vancouver pianist suffers heart failure during concerto performance, continues playing

Prior to the concert, the audience was told the pianist had been experiencing a shortness of breath. Last week, Georgian-American pianist Alexander Toradze was scheduled to perform two concertos with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA, based in Vancouver Washington. However, the classical musician, who turns 70 next month, had been...
MUSIC

