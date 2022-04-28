ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Why Solar Sails Are The Future Of Space Exploration

By Eli Shayotovich
 2 days ago
Solar sails have the potential to be the future of space exploration thanks to their simplicity and their ability to sidestep the use of traditional...

Galileo Galilei
Johannes Kepler
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
Space Science, Solar Orbiter, Space Shuttle, Space Technology, Space Exploration
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

The size of the universe is hard to fathom, and it’s expanding even faster than scientists originally thought. While humans will never map out the entirety of space, that doesn’t stop them from exploring it.
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

SpaceX commercial crew returns to Earth with splashdown

The first fully commercial, non-government crew to visit the International Space Station plunged back to Earth Monday, descending across the heartland of America to a picture-perfect splashdown off the coast of Florida to close out an extended, first-of-a-kind mission. Descending under four taut parachutes, the Crew Dragon "Endeavour," carrying commander...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA
Economy
Industry
Solar Power
Aerospace & Defense
Phys.org

NASA extends exploration for 8 planetary science missions

Following a thorough evaluation, NASA has extended the planetary science missions of eight of its spacecraft due to their scientific productivity and potential to deepen our knowledge and understanding of the solar system and beyond. The missions—Mars Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, MAVEN, Mars Science Laboratory (Curiosity rover), InSight lander, Lunar...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA just gave a thumbs-up for 8 crucial space missions

In space, it's never too late. That is, until NASA says it's game over. But, after completing a post-mission evaluation of several NASA spacecraft, the agency has decided to extend eight missions, in light of their high scientific productivity, and each mission's potential to vastly expand and deepen our grasp of our solar system, and the great mystery beyond, according to a blog post on NASA's official website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NASA's plans to fly people back to moon on $23bn Artemis rocket is hit by delays after refueling failed and nixed unmanned June test flight

NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

We Need To Probe Uranus, Scientists Urge

Next stop, Uranus? An influential panel of scientists is arguing that a space exploration mission to deeply probe Uranus should be a top priority within the next 10 years. The latest Planetary Decadal report argues that NASA should focus on sending an interplanetary probe to study the ice giant planet within the next decade. This potential mission, they say, could see an atmospheric probe and orbiter being sent to the seventh planet from the Sun with the hopes of deepening our knowledge of ice giants.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

