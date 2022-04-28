Disneyland is giving one of its hotels a Pixar-themed makeover

An artist's rendering shows a Pixar-themed re-imagining of the lobby at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort, Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort

This could be the closest thing to staying at Andy's House from "Toy Story."

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel , one of the three hotels on Disneyland property, is getting a Pixar-themed makeover. The hotel is currently themed around the "heyday of California beachfront boardwalks."

The Southern California hotel's transformation will "begin soon" and weave "the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting," Disneyland announced Thursday, without revealing an expected completion date.

In addition to the new theme, Paradise Pier will get a new walkway to Disney California Adventure Park .

The hotel changes are among several announcements Disneyland dropped on Thursday.

An artist's rendering shows plans for Disneyland's Downtown Disney District. Artist Concept, Disneyland Resort

Disneyland also announced several new dining options coming to Downtown Disney District, like Din Tai Fung , the Taiwanese restaurant chain famous for its soup dumplings. Downtown Disney is open to the public and does not require park tickets.

For a limited time starting in May, California Adventure guests will be able to see Scarlett Witch and America Chavez from the upcoming film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at Avengers Campus.

Later this summer, guests of Disneyland hotels will be granted a number of "new and returning Disney benefits," including early entry to the parks and the ability to have in-park purchases sent to their hotels, so they don't have to carry souvenirs around all day.

The Alexa-like "Hey, Disney!" voice assistant will arrive in Disneyland hotels at some point this year, allowing guests to do things like order towels and hear from beloved Disney characters through Amazon Echo devices in their resort rooms.

And while dates and details have not been revealed, Disneyland confirmed Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party will return to Disneyland this fall.

Disneyland gets in the Halloween spirit for Oogie Boogie Bash. Disneyland Resort, The Walt Disney Company

