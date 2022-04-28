ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman Schools Superintendent Dr. Bob Maxwell Receives Award From Statewide Organization

By Evan Ellis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePullman School District Superintendent Dr. Bob Maxwell has...

Idaho Capital Sun

Two North Idaho College trustees sue State Board of Education

Two trustees on the board of North Idaho College have sued the Idaho State Board of Education in an attempt to block the State Board of Education from filling trustee vacancies at the community college. Tuesday’s lawsuit, filed by Todd Banducci and Gregory McKenzie in Kootenai County’s First Judicial District, represents the latest development in […] The post Two North Idaho College trustees sue State Board of Education  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Lewis-Clark State College Unveils Signage for Newly Renamed P1FCU Activity Center

LEWISTON - On Saturday, Lewis-Clark State College officially unveiled the new signage outside of the recently renamed P1FCU Activity Center on campus. In December, Lewis-Clark State College received a $2 million donation from P1FCU to enter into a 10-year naming agreement for what is the college’s main indoor athletic venue. The agreement, which was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education, will run through December 15, 2031, with a 10-year renewal option.
LEWISTON, ID

