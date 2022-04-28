ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Event Factory Rentals provides high quality temporary fence, portable toilet, and restroom trailers for special events

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresno-based company provides high quality temporary fence, portable toilet, and restroom trailer rentals for special events. FRESNO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Since first opening its doors in 2015, Event Factory Rentals in Fresno has quickly become a go-to company for those in need of restroom accommodations and temp...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

The Californian Casinos to Rival Las Vegas

Las Vegas remains the main location for casino experiences, but the State of California offers a range of casinos that mean you don’t have to take the long trip to Sin City. Many people associate Las Vegas as the number one destination for gambling, which is why many other casino locations, such as California, strive to offer an equivalent experience with stunning hotels, large casino floors and world-famous entertainers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Fresno, CA
Society
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
FOX40

Nearly 20,000 tons of almonds stuck in Manteca, distributor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of California’s cash crops is stuck in storage, and it’s a major problem for local almond farmers, growers and the economy in the region. Rows and rows of boxes with millions of California almonds are sitting in warehouses in Manteca, with nowhere to go.  “It’s just never been a problem […]
MANTECA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at Fresno church quickly controlled

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire at a Fresno church was extinguished on Thursday after the flames threatened the location’s gas meter. The call was received around 4:30 p.m. at the New Hope Ministries church at Ventura Avenue and 10th streets. Crews on the scene say the fire was near the building’s gas meter but […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Find out what's planned for the National Garlic Festival coming to Fresno in May

National Food Festivals, Inc.has announced its inaugural National Garlic Festival to be held in Fresno, California at The Fresno Fairgrounds May 13-15, 2022. Featuring celebrity chef food demonstrations, specialty food vendors, live music, carnival rides, a car show, nightly fireworks, and a free bulb of Garlic for all attendees, event planners expect more than 100,000 in attendance over the three days.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portable Toilet#Portable Restrooms#Fencing#The Rentals#Temp#Event Factory Rentals#The Big Bounce America
GV Wire

Renting All of Kearney Park for a Wedding? It’s Happening Saturday.

Kearney Park, just outside of Fresno, will be closed to the public on Saturday for a private event — a wedding. Christopher Rocha and Julian Ramos are tying the knot at the Fresno County park and have rented not just a portion of the public space, but the entire 225 acres. The couple has been dating for 10 years, according to their Facebook page.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Modesto, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Since opening their initial restaurant in Modesto, Five Star Burger Modesto has been expanding. Every day, they use fresh ingredients to keep the cuisine appetizing, and they cook vegetables daily with the FRESHEST produce. With Tomatoes, Potatoes, Cheese, Grilled, BBQ Chicken, Steak, and Spices, a Five Star Burger is a good place to start.
MODESTO, CA
The Nevada Independent

Planned murals could help rebrand Vegas’ Historic Westside; artists hope they outlast blight

Nestled just minutes from downtown Las Vegas, the city’s Historic Westside is largely underdeveloped and cluttered with dilapidated housing, empty desert lots, dozens of zone-conflicting churches and vacant businesses. The post Planned murals could help rebrand Vegas’ Historic Westside; artists hope they outlast blight appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy